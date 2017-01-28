× January will end with calm and chilly weather

We’re seeing your typical January weather this weekend. We’ll continue to have an overcast sky Saturday night into Sunday. Lows will be in the mid 20s.

Just a few light snow showers are possible tomorrow, and most of us will be under a cloudy sky. No significant snow accumulations are expected. Highs will get right around 30.

A nice, little warm-up is in store for Monday. With a mostly cloudy sky and southwest winds, we’ll get into the upper 30s.

As for the rest of the week, the weather will remain pretty quiet. Highs in the 30s will continue into Friday with a mix of sun and clouds each day.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham