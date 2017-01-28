Habitat for Humanity celebrates new home for family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of miles away from his home country Togo, Koffi Attisso never thought he would be living in the United States.

"When I first got here[...] in 2009 I never dreamed of owning a house in America," says Attisso.

He was able to turn that dream into reality with the help of his family and the Quad Cities Habitat for Humanity.

The non-profit organization helps provide affordable housing to families like Attisso's.

Once the organization selected his family for the program, they were hard at work.

Their hard work included over 300 hours of volunteering such as working on other Habitat homes, helping remove snow, translation services, and completing home ownership classes.

"We're really thrilled that we can dedicate a home to a deserving family whose worked so very hard for it," says Kristi Crafton Executive Director of the program.

Habitat for Humanity has helped over 400 people in the Quad Cities with affordable housing providing zero interest loans. New home owners mortgages help fund future Habitat housing homes.

"I'm blessed that's the only way I can say it," says Attisso.