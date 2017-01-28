Chili cook-off benefits area children who have lost a loved one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — People in the QCs enjoyed chili for a good cause on Saturday, Jan. 28, in Rock Island.

A chili cook-off was held at Kavanaugh's Hilltop to benefit the Ride With Kelly Foundation, which helps support children who have lost a family member. People paid $5 to bring in crock pots of their special recipes, and a panel voted on who would take home the bragging rights for Best Chili.

"This is what it's all about. My heart and soul goes for this, just to give back to children that are going through a hard time," said Linda Kerwin, president of the foundation.