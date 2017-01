Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Science just got more fun over at the Bettendorf Middle school where they hosted their annual Science Expo.

The expo featured over 50 interactive displays from hover boards, forensics, to robots.

"My favorite part would probably be the giant Jenga,"says 5th grader, Madison McClean.

Kids also got a visit from a University of Iowa Physicist and got to explore 3D printing.

Live animals were also brought in such as snakes and owls. This is the expo's 11th year.