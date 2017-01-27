WQAD reporter learns new tricks in time for the World’s Toughest Rodeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- The World's Toughest Rodeo is back in the Quad Cities at the I-Wireless Center Friday, January 27, 2017 and Saturday, January 28, 2017.

The event features bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing. Joining the tour this year is bull jumper, Manu Lataste from Dax, France.

Crews at the I-Wireless Center spent hours dumping 2 million pounds of dirt into the center to get ready for this weekend's show.

Tickets are half price for children 12-year-old and younger for Friday's show only.

A pre-show for the event goes from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. that's when the staff will host a meet and greet with the rodeo crew before the show.

The show starts shortly after that.