Weather pattern remains unchanged this weekend

Not expected to break down the weather pattern as we get ready for the weekend. That pattern will remain with more clouds than sunshine with a few flurries or snow showers mixed in.

Daytime highs will stay just below the freezing mark with lows dropping in the lower 20s to upper teens.

It will stay pretty chilly too, with the brisk wind at times making it feel like in the teens.

No big weather systems for at least a good week. I’m still keeping my eye around the following weekend when the atmospheric pattern becomes more active. We’ll revisit that next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

