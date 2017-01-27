× Teacher on leave after controversial tweet is headed back to the classroom

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -A Quad City teacher on leave for one week over a controversial tweet will be back at school next week.

United Township High School Superintendent Jay Morrow confirmed that teacher Mark Kaczmarek “will return to the classroom on Monday.”

Morrow tells WQAD-TV in an e-mail that Kaczmarek has been on paid administrative leave since last Monday.

“I cannot comment on the findings of the investigation nor any employment consequences Mr. Kaczmarek may or may not receive as a result of the investigation,” Morrow wrote.

The teacher came under fire after posting a tweet after Saturday’s Women’s March in the nation’s capitol, next to a picture of a 1950’s era housewife with a mixing bowl, with the caption “Women’s March. An impressive turnout. Lots of pink hats and stuff. Then they all went home to make dinner. Well done ladies!”

Petitions both for and against the teacher were launched online.

Kaczmarek, a history and political science teacher, later tweeted he was joking.

His Twitter account has since been taken down.