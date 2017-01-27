Sentences on drug, guns and theft charges handed down in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Two Muscatine men were sentenced in district court Friday on separate drug offenses.

Terry L. Raymond, 52, of rural Muscatine, was sentenced to 20 years for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of 2nd degree theft and drug tax stamp violation

Raymond was arrested by the Muscatine County Drug Task Force for possession of approximately 12 ounces of marijuana and numerous stolen items at found in his residence. He also has prior convictions for OWI and possession of a controlled substance.

Stephen Sterner, 27, of Muscatine was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a controlled substance. When he was arrested, officers found a pistol, marijuana and cocaine on his person.