Selena Gomez shares ’13 Reasons Why’ sneak peek

(CNN) — She never appears on screen, but Selena Gomez still has good reason to be touting her new Netflix series, “13 Reasons Why.”

Based on the young-adult mystery novel by Jay Asher, Gomez is an executive producer on the show about a teenage girl who leaves behind cassette tapes explaining her suicide.

The actress-turned-singer teamed up with her mother, Mandy Teefey, to bring the series to screen.

Gomez posted a trailer for the show on Instagram to announce its March 31 premiere date.

On Thursday, she shared a selfie explaining how the series came about.

“This was the day I was nervous as hell going into @Netflix for the first time to talk about @13reasonswhy,” Gomez wrote. “My mom found this book in 2009 and worked her a** off to make it with me, guide me and tell this story authentically (the only reason, beside Jay this project was even made).”

“13 Reasons Why” is the first series Gomez has produced. (She served as an executive producer on the TV movie, “The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex.”)

The show is directed by Oscar winner Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”).