Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the 800 block of Pershing Avenue Friday following an altercation.

According to a release, a 35-year-old man suffered a minor gunshot injury that did not require medical treatment around 11:43 a.m. Police said there was an altercation between the victim and another subject prior to the shots being fired.

Police did not release any further details of the incident, which remains under investigation.