NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Celebrating Beer Can Appreciation Day

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 was Beer Can Appreciation Day. What in the world is that, you say? Well, apparently, it was January 24th, 1935 when beer was first sold in cans. That credit goes to Krueger Brewing Company in Richmond, Virginia.

People had tried to can beer decades earlier, but it didn't work until a special coating was created to prevent the fizzy beer from reacting with the tin.

As you can imagine, the whole thing was a huge hit and everyone wanted Krueger's Beer all over the country. By the 1940s, millions were shipped to U.S. Servicemen fighting World War II overseas.

This unofficial official holiday served as my inspiration for this week's Nailed It Or Failed It Segment during WQAD News 8 at 11am. I thought what better way to celebrate that by making a couple of crafts out of beer cans?

I found two that I thought would work great: this beer can lantern from the blog, Living Mi Vida Loca, and these beer can cookie cutters from the blog, DIY Home Sweet Home.

I tried both out the night before our segment and both were easier than I expected, so give it a try. WARNING: Beware of sharp edges, though!