Muscatine GBB gets road win at Central
-
Lady Knights get road win over Muscatine
-
Mercer Co gets road win at West Central
-
Muscatine wins over Central on Senior Night
-
PODCAST: Week 7 High School Football Previews
-
Muscatine gets home win over North Scott
-
-
Maquoketa wins over rival Central DeWitt
-
Pleasant Valley gets road win over West
-
Davenport Central wins by 3 over Muscatine
-
Clinton gets road win over North
-
North gets home win over Muscatine
-
-
North Scott gets home win over Central
-
Clinton tops Muscatine in district shootout
-
Wethersfield gets road win at Rockridge