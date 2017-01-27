Moline city clerk on paid leave for ‘personnel issue’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois — Moline City Clerk Tracy Koranda is on paid leave until further notice. City leaders won't say when she's expected back at work, or even the reason behind the paid leave, citing it as a personnel issue.

Koranda's work was publicly questioned December 2016 after an election board hearing where both Bob Vogelbaugh and Stephanie Acri were kicked off the ballot for Moline mayor because their petition papers were not numbered. Alderman John Zelnio and Sonia Berg - a candidate for alderman-at-large, were also kicked off the ballot.

The four allege that Koranda supplied them with faulty packets.

Acri has since filed to run as a write-in for mayor.

The primary election is in February, the general election in April.