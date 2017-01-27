Clinton Police trying to locate two men in relation to shooting investigation

CLINTON, Iowa — As the investigation unfolded after two people were shot, police put out a call to locate a couple of people.

The shootings happened Tuesday, January 24, 2017, first at Shell Central on 2nd Avenue, and then in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South.

Days later, on Friday, January 27, the Clinton Police Department issued fliers attempting to locate two people. One flier is an attempting to locate 25-year-old Saul Devaughn Jackon, in reference to the first shooting. The other is an attempt to locate 24-year-old Tyrone Terrell Harris, in reference to the second shooting.

Jackson is described as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 305 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Harris is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.