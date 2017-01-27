Cleanup of Iowa diesel pipeline spill expected to wrap up next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Workers have removed about one-fifth of the nearly 140,000 gallons of diesel that spilled from a broken pipeline onto an Iowa farm, and authorities say all the liquid on the ground should be cleaned up by Thursday, Feb. 2.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources spokesman Jeff Vansteenburg says 18 percent has been removed and no fuel has entered waterways.

The cleanup process has added lots of workers and machines to a very rural area, and many residents say they are now concerned for their safety. The sheriff's department says there isn't a health risk for anyone living near the spill.

Contaminated snow and diesel are being hauled to a Minneapolis, Minnesota facility. Contaminated soil will be excavated and taken to a landfill.

The pipeline owned by Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Magellan Midstream Partners was discovered spewing diesel fuel Wednesday morning, Jan. 25.

Magellan spokesman Bruce Heine says the cause remains under investigation.

The site is three miles north and one mile east of Hanlontown.

The 127-mile stretch of pipe runs from Rosemount, Minnesota to Mason City, Iowa.