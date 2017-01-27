× Burlington shots fired investigation leads to arrests of two people

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A man was arrested on drugs charges after someone reported hearing gunshots.

Officers found shell casings in front of an apartment building in the 300 block of Angular Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017, according to a statement from the Burlington Police Department.

Investigators were led to search a home where they found packaged marijuana, scales, cash, and a loaded gun. The gun was found “in a closet that was being used as a hiding place by an adult female who had a five year old child with her,” said the police statement.

Police arrested 24-year-old Andre Darrell Jones from West Burlington and charged him with the following: possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying weapons, discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and third degree theft.

The woman, 21-year-old Delaney Renee Hohenthaner from Burlington, was also arrested and charged with child endangerment and criminal trespassing.

The investigation is ongoing by detectives and narcotics investigators.