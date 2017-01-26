× Winter chill to stay put for a while.

Turning into a ‘what you see is what you get’ forecast. The broken cloudiness we’ve seen today along with a few flurries will remain locked in the forecast for this upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will remain at or below freezing during this stretch with a brisk wind from time to time resulting in wind chills in the teens.

Overall, Sunday looks the same but a stronger disturbance approaching from the northwest will likely produce several bursts of snow showers than flurries. Only a good dusting is expected.

Next week will be fairly quiet weather-wise. Highs will get a bit of a bump in the 30s as we try to sneak in some longer breaks of sunshine.

System I’ll be keeping an eye on is the one scheduled to arrive around the first weekend of February. That will lead to some snowfall for a portion of the Midwest. As to what portion, way too early to say. I’ll keep you posted.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

