Wieskamp proves hardwork pays off

Posted 11:20 pm, January 26, 2017, by , Updated at 11:23PM, January 26, 2017

Muscatine standout Joe Wieskamp leads the State in scoring and for good reason.  The future Hawkeye is averaging 40 points over his last 4 games.  His work ethic both on and off the court continues to make him 1 of the best players in the Midwest.