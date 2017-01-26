Muscatine standout Joe Wieskamp leads the State in scoring and for good reason. The future Hawkeye is averaging 40 points over his last 4 games. His work ethic both on and off the court continues to make him 1 of the best players in the Midwest.
Wieskamp proves hardwork pays off
-
Davenport Central wins by 3 over Muscatine
-
Muscatine beats Assumption, with Wieskamp 47
-
Toddler battling cancer ‘rose from the dead’ after doctors took him off life support
-
Davenport man wins $250,000 on scratch off lottery ticket
-
Classmates surprise student with new shoes in touching video
-
-
Baer embraces leadership role
-
Anthony Rizzo shows off his musical side with Coldplay cover
-
Passengers removed from JetBlue flight after confronting Ivanka Trump
-
New Coast Guard ship named for Iowa woman’s late uncle, killed in WWII
-
Video shows boy caught on ski lift in tense moment at Utah resort
-
-
Terrifying video captures man’s escape down mountain during Gatlinburg wildfires
-
Rock Island man with famous Trump Stamp: ‘It’s all a big shock’
-
Mike Pence campaign plane slides off runway at LaGuardia Airport