× Shooting investigation leads police to make arrests for weapons and drugs

DAVENPORT — Police made several arrests after a shooting investigation led them to a traffic stop where they found firearms and drugs.

The investigation began when a gunshot victim was admitted to a local hospital around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2017, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. The 33-year-old man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the injured man, the shooting happened near Fricks Tap, located in the 1400 block of West 3rd Street, the statement said.

Information police got from the victim led them to pull over a vehicle “occupied by possible suspects in the shooting,” police said. During the traffic stop, police recovered two handguns, marijuana, and prescription pills.

The following arrests were made:

Salem Jurski, age 24, of Davenport, charged with Felon In Possession of a Firearm, Trafficking in Stolen Weapons

Gary Williams, age 26, of Davenport charged with felon in Possession of a Firearm

Clemmie Kirk, age 22, of Davenport charged with Delivery, Drug Tax Stamp, Possession of Controlled Substance

Dillon Reyes, age 24, of Bettendorf charged with Interference with Official Acts.

According to an affidavit, Dillon Reyes “was identified as being involved in a shooting during a earlier incident. When the defendant was stopped by uniformed officers he attempted to flee the area on foot.”

Another affidavit said that Salem Jurski “was identified by a witness as being involved in the shots fired at Fricks Tap.”

More charges were expected, according to the statement.

If you have any information about the situation, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.