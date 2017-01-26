Rock Island Mayor: Decision to not Run Has Nothing to do with Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - Mayor Dennis Pauley is wrapping up his second term in office as Mayor, and is not running for a third time.

Pauley discussed why during Good Morning Quad Cities on Thursday, January 26, 2017, during a new segment called 'Breakfast With...'

Pauley says it is just 'time to not run again,' and when he won his second term in 2013, he said he would only run for two terms total. Pauley says his decision not to run has nothing to do with the failed Walmart deal.

In September of 2016, Walmart announced it was no longer interested in building a store in Rock Island. Now the city has to find a new development for the Watchtower Plaza site. Pauley says, he'd like to see a grocery store at the site, but nothing is finalized. However, a grocery store called 'Healthy Harvest Urban Farms' is supposed to open in 'The District' in February of this year.

Pauley will wrap up his mayoral term on May 1, 2017. He delivered his final State of the City Address January 9, 2017.

On Thursdays throughout January and February, we'll interview a public figure from each of the Quad Cities, and invite the community to come talk to them about issues in their city.

