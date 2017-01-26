Pay It Forward: King’s Daughters Thrift Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Suzanne Lingris is not striking it rich as co-chair of King's Daughters Thrift Shop. She's not getting paid at all, volunteering her time to run the store, which sells donated goods, at a discounted price.

"I think it's very important for people's self esteem that they get to pay for the items that they get," Lingris said. "We try to keep our prices very reasonable."

The store is open Monday through Thursday and also on Saturday. Friday is when all the volunteers come in to clean up the store. Donor Sandy Perry has been good friends with Lingris for the past six years. Even when they're closed, Perry can get in to surprise her friend.

"She cares for and loves every person that she sees in her days down here," Perry said.

Friday, January 20, 2017, Perry surprised Lingris with the Pay It Forward Award, sponsored by WQAD News 8 and Ascentra Credit Union, for doing good things in the community.

King's Daughters Thrift Shop was started 90 years ago. It gives back all its profits, besides paying rent, utilities, and garbage. Instead, it gives its profits to scholarships and charities across the Quad Cities.

"We just take it a day at a time," Lingris said. "We're appreciative of whatever we get, and I think 90 years is quite an accomplishment."

If you know someone doing great things in the community, consider nominating them for the Pay It Forward Program by clicking here.