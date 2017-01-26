Midwest could see very snowy start to February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officially, the Quad Cities has only received a trace of snowfall in the month of January. That could change, and I'll even go out on a limb and say "that will change" as we head into February.

In the short term, a northwesterly flow will set up in the jet stream. This typically brings us cool temperatures and fairly dry conditions. You can see this isn't a complete flow out of the Arctic. Instead, we get a branch of the jet coming in from Alaska and one from the Central Pacific. So the bitterly cold air will stay away for the pattern as we look into next week, from January 30th through February 3rd.

After that, computer ensembles (averages of several different weather models and model runs) show a more active pattern . That begins February 4th, lasting about a week or so. In December we saw more than a foot of snow, which was above normal. It's possible we could start February the same way with more snowy days than dry ones. Stay tuned on that though. We're still over a week away.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen