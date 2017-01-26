Giant flag announces new Davenport RV lot owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — You're likely to notice a huge American Flag if you drive along U.S. Highway 61 west of Davenport. A formal flag raising was held on Thursday, Jan. 26, to announce the new ownership of an RV lot.

The old Thompson Family RV is now called Camping World of Davenport.

Local veterans were there to help with the ceremony.

"We're an American company. Our RV's are built in America and the flags are a representation of who we are and what we stand for and we're proud to be American,"said Todd Nuttall, Camping World vice president.

The flag measures 80-foot by 40-foot. Each star is 5 feet tall.