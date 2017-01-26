FexEx driver saves American flags from protesters’ flames in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Two people have been arrested after a FexEx delivery man intervened a protest flag burning in Iowa City on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Around noon, a small number of people gathered at a rally in front of the pedestrian mall to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline, and a variety of other issues, reports KCRG. As they were burning an American flag, bystanders caught video of a FedEx employee jumping in and grabbing the flags, putting out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Happening now: a confrontation on the ped mall as people burn an American flag as protest. pic.twitter.com/aPkMdls6oQ — Stephen GruberMiller (@sgrubermiller) January 26, 2017

The protesters argued that burning the flags is protected by the First Amendment.

Officers saw protesters setting fire to a flag, and the group did not have a permit from the fire department for a fire, says the criminal complaint.

A group was out on the ped mall this afternoon burning flags in protest. FedEx driver jumped in to extinguish them. pic.twitter.com/ElW01BrIfu — David Scrivner (@davidscrivner) January 26, 2017

Kelli Ebensberger, 21, of Iowa City, and Paul Osgerby, 23, of Ames, were arrested for open burning, which is a simple misdemeanor in Iowa.

Since the burning, people have been expressing their gratitude toward the FedEx employee by posting to Twitter with the hashtag #FedExGuy.