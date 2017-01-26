× Dixon man charged with seven counts of predatory sexual assault

DIXON, Illinois — A Dixon man has been arrested and charged with seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, each a felony.

The Dixon Police say Jonathan Boyd, 23, was arrested Jan. 26 after their investigation began just the day before. Boyd is held in the Lee County Law Enforcement Building and no bond has yet been set.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

