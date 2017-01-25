WQAD News 8’s GMQC to Start New Thursday Segment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rock Island, ILLINOIS - We are always looking at ways to spice up our morning show, and Thursday, January 26, 2017, Good Morning Quad Cities will start a new segment called, 'A Breakfast With...'

On Thursdays in January and February, we will sit down with a public figure in our area, eat breakfast with them at a local restaurant, and talk about current issues in the community.

First up is Rock Island Mayor Dennis Pauley. He will be at City Limits Saloon and Grill from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. If you would like us to ask Mayor Pauley a question, email us at news@wqad.com or come to City Limits Saloon from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and ask your question in person.

We'll announce who else we're meeting in the weeks to follow in the other Quad Cities!