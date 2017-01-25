× Van strikes school bus in Davenport and drives off, police say

DAVENPORT — A school bus that was stopped in traffic was hit by a van that then took off, police say.

The bus was stopped heading eastbound on Locust Street near North Harrison Street when a beige GMC van hit the bus’s left rear, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

“After the crash the van fled the scene without stopping to provide information or offer aid,” read the police statement.

Police said the van likely has right side damage and the plates may be Illinois No. “Q921174.”

There were 15 passengers on the bus, including the driver. There were no reported injuries.