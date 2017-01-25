× Two men injured in Clinton, Iowa shootings reported just two hours apart

CLINTON, Iowa — Two people were treated for gunshot wounds after shootings were reported just hours apart in the central part of the city.

The first report came in around 1:40 p.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at Shell Central on 2nd Avenue. According to a statement from the Clinton Police Department a man had been shot but by the time officers got there, he had already fled the scene.

Less than a half-mile away, at a home in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue South, police found a 35-year-old man who had sustained a single gunshot wound. The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. His injury was not life-threatening.

Roughly two hours later, police were called to another reported shooting just blocks away from the first. In the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South, officers found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment; it was not clear what condition he was in.

The Clinton Police Department is investigating the shootings. If you have any information about the situation, call their department at 563-243-1458 or the Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-883-8015.