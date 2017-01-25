Seton Catholic introduces coding to classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois — Grade school students in Moline had the opportunity to learn some computer science basics on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Students at Seton Catholic School got a chance to learn the basics of coding, which is computer programming that creates software, ranging from Apps to websites. The idea came from their computer teacher who has a background in coding.

"They use technology all day long and it is really easy to learn the concepts for them right now and to integrate into their lives. And again it takes away that fear of computer programming when they get into high school or college levels," said Kathy David, computer teacher.

David says this is only the beginning of the computer science program. They plan to integrate coding into more of their classes.