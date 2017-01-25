× Portion of 19th Avenue in Moline closed for sewer repairs

MOLINE — Drivers who frequent 19th Avenue will have to find an alternate route for the rest of January.

Workers are doing some emergency sewer repair work in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. Because of this, the roadway is closed from 12th Street to 15th Street Pl.

While the repairs are made, the road will be closed to traffic. Detour signs have been posted, and there are plenty of side streets to take to get around the construction area.

The project is expected to be done by Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at the end of business. The work is being done by Miller Trucking and Excavating.