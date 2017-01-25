Packing on the dirt for the World’s Toughest Rodeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Ill--

Dump trucks are backing it up over at the I-Wireless Center for the World's Toughest Rodeo this weekend.

Around 100 trucks of dirt were dumped onto the arena floor, that's about 2 million pounds.

"We'll have about 8 inches of dirt total when this is all said and done," says Operation Director of I-Wireless Kevin Snodgrass.

It took workers six hours to complete just the dumping and packing down the dirt. After that they'll set up their pens and gates to bring in the animals.

And you won't find any dry dirt in January especially in the Midwest, so special arrangements are made for the show.

"It won't be done after today but we'll have a good start on getting ready for the show this weekend," says Snodgrass.

The World's Toughest Rodeo features bull riding, free pony rides for kids, and a chance to sit on a 2,000 pound bull named Midnight.

The rodeo will take place this weekend January 27th and 28th. Tickets to the show are now available at the arena and online.