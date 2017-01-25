OSCARS 2017: Who’ll win “Best Actress”?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, California-- "And the Oscar goes to..."

It's award show season, and the biggest one of all is almost here! Earlier this week, the 2017 Oscar nominees were announced. Over the next few weeks, we'll be breaking down the biggest contenders in each category, and sharing our picks for who should take home Oscar gold.

First up: the five ladies in contention for "Best Actress":

Natalie Portman, "Jackie." Portman is no stranger to the Oscars. She won "Best Actress" in 2011 for the movie "Black Swan." Emma Stone, "La La Land." She's never won an Academy Award before, but Stone did get a "Best Supporting Actress" nomination two years ago. Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins." Streep is Oscars royalty. This is her 20th Oscars nomination, and she's won three times before. Ruth Negga, "Loving." She's an Oscars newbie. The 35-year-old actress nabbed the only nomination given out for her film. Isabelle Huppert, "Elle." Another Oscars newbie. Some say Oscars veteran Amy Adams should've been nomination instead.

CLICK on the video above, to learn our newsroom's opinions on who should win "Best Actress."

