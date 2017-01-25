OSCARS 2017: Who’ll win “Best Actor”?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, California-- The Academy Awards ceremony is less than a month away, and News 8 is taking a look at this year's nominees, category by category. Up now... are the picks for "Best Actor."

Casey Affleck nabbed a nomination for his role in "Manchester by the Sea." He was nominated for "Best Supporting Actor" nearly a decade ago. And if his last name sounds familiar, he is the younger brother of Ben Affleck.

Andrew Garfield will be walking the red carpet for his first time as an Oscar nominee. He starred in the film "Hacksaw Ridge."

Ryan Gosling is up for Oscar gold, for his role in "La La Land." He was nominated in the same category once before, in 2007.

Denzel Washington received his 7th Oscar nomination, this time, for the film "Fences." He's won twice before.

Viggo Mortensen is honored for his role in "Captain Fantastic." He was nominated once before.

Some familiar faces from our newsroom weighed in on their favorites in the "Best Actor" category. CLICK the link above to WATCH what they had to say!

THE 2017 OSCARS AIR SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26TH AT 7PM, RIGHT HERE ON WQAD NEWS 8.