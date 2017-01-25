× Mary Tyler Moore has died at 80

UPDATE: Mary Tyler Moore has died.

The following is a statement from Mara Buxbaum, Moore’s longtime publicist:

Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.

ORIGINAL:

HARTFORD, Conn. — Iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore is in “grave condition” at a Connecticut hospital, TMZ is reporting.

The 80-year-old is best known for her time on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Sources tell TMZ family members are visiting Moore in the hospital to say goodbye.

The award-winning star underwent brain surgery in 2011 and also suffers from Type 1 diabetes. She is the international chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

“We’re told Moore is suffering from a number of health problems and recently it has become critical,” TMZ said.

Moore was born in Brooklyn, New York and married three times. She is currently married to S. Robert Levine.

She received 15 Emmy nominations with seven wins, one Tony Award win, and one Academy Award nomination.

In May of 2002 a bronze statue was unveiled in Minneapolis, where “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” takes place, depicting Moore’s iconic hat toss in the opening sequence.

In January 2012 she received the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.