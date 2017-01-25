× Man charged with burglary, arrested in connection to shooting in Clinton, Iowa

CLINTON, Iowa — As Clinton police investigate shootings that were reported within two hours of each other, an arrest has been made.

According to the Clinton Police Department, a 26-year-old man – Marquis D. Winston – was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured another 26-year-old man. The shooting happened Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

Police previously said that the injured man was found in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue and was taken to a nearby hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

Winston was arrested the same day as the shooting, and was charged with first degree burglary, said the police statement. He is being held in the Clinton County Jail.

Earlier Tuesday, Clinton Police said they were called to a shooting around 1:40 p.m. at Shell Central on 2nd Avenue. Someone was reportedly injured in the shooting, but had left before officers arrived. A 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound was later found less than a half-mile away. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say whether the two shootings were connected, but both remained under investigation.

If you have any information about the situation, call their department at 563-243-1458 or the Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-883-8015.