Locals fearful of how Trump’s immigration policy could impact families

MOLINE, Illinois – On Wednesday, January 25 2017, the president signed two executive orders that would crack down on illegal immigration.

The first executive order calls for the construction of a border wall between the United States and Mexico, which was a main campaign promise. President Trump says negotiations between the United States and Mexico “would begin soon.”

His actions signaled a tough action toward the roughly 11 million illegal immigrants already in the United States.

The President is also vowing to crack down on sanctuary cities. He wants to strip federal funding from cities that limit cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration agents.

The news of President Trump's order is getting mix feelings across the nation. Some Quad Citians say they're afraid of what could come next and how it will impact their families.

Laura Gonzzalez works with minority children at the Esperanza Center in Moline. She also has three children of her own and moved to the United States from Mexico 15 years ago.

Gonzzalez says she knows the difficulties of moving her family to another country and she fears the Trump's changes to immigration policy could hurt other families.

“I don't want other families to have the same experience that I had,” said Gonzzales. “Especially all the people that are going to be effected by the changes the government is making.”

Benita Perez-Deloach also works at the Esperanza center and questions if the new orders will be effective.

“I realize there is a legal way to come in here and a lot of people worked hard at that but building a wall reminds me of China and keeping everybody out,” said Perez-Deloach.

Not feeling included is a fear Perez-Deloach has for children and minorities.

“I’ve never ever felt like a minority in my hometown and for the first time I really feel like I'm scared,” added Perez-Deloach.

Trump also said today that the wall would also help Mexico with illegal immigration from countries further south.

He is also expected to the sign an order this week temporarily banning refugees from entering the United States. In an eight-page draft of his executive order, President Trump's plan would indefinitely block Syrian refugees from entering the United States and obstruct all refugees from the rest of the world for at least 120 days. It would also suspend any immigration for at least 30 days from countries such as Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.