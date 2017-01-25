× Light snowfall tonight… The feel of winter returns in the days ahead

We’re already seeing the change over to snow as the back side of this system whips across the area. This will continue through the evening hours before the last of the snowflakes end sometime after midnight. Light accumulation is still expected on grassy surfaces with the exception of areas along US Highway 20, where 1 to as high as 3 inches of snow will fall. Roadways there will no doubt be a bit slick in spots especially on passing lanes.

As the system passes by, clouds will linger as a cold and brisk northwest wind establishes itself across the area. Not only will this flow keep temperatures at or below freezing through the upcoming weekend but it will send down ripples of energy in the form of a passing snow shower or flurry.

It won’t be until the beginning of the new week when temperatures get above freezing and some sun shines on our face once again.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

