Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse demonstrates how to make Sausage Bread

Ingredients:

14" pizza dough

6-8 oz mariana sauce

1/2 pound ground sausage

1/2 pound ground beef

8 oz shredded mozzarella

8 oz shredded cheddar

2 oz asiago cheese

liquid egg

Procedure:

1. Thaw pizza dough. Do not allow to warm– dough will stretch and cause thin spots.

2. Top with ½ mozzarella and ½ cheddar.

3. Top with spaghetti meat

4. Top with marinara sauce.

5. Top with remaining cheese.

6. Brush he edges with egg wash.

7. Roll like a burrito folding ends inwards and then rolling.

8. Transfer onto sheet pan with parchment paper.

9. Brush top with egg wash.

10. Sprinkle with asiago cheese.

11. Cut 3 vent holes ½ in length on top of bread.

12. Bake at 350 F degrees for 18 minutes or until golden brown.

13. Cool on rack. Wrap individually and refrigerate.

14. For service slice into 1 ½ inch slices.

15. Heat for 3-5 minutes in line oven on 450 degrees.

16. Serve on steak plate, sprinkle with grated parmesan and parsley.

17. Serve with 2 oz marinara.