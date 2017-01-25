Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse demonstrates how to make Sausage Bread

Ingredients:
14" pizza dough
6-8 oz mariana sauce
1/2 pound ground sausage
1/2 pound ground beef
8 oz shredded mozzarella
8 oz shredded cheddar
2 oz asiago cheese
liquid egg
Procedure:
1. Thaw pizza dough. Do not allow to warm– dough will stretch and cause thin spots.
2. Top with ½ mozzarella and ½ cheddar.
3. Top with spaghetti meat
4. Top with marinara sauce.
5. Top with remaining cheese.
6. Brush he edges with egg wash.
7. Roll like a burrito folding ends inwards and then rolling.
8. Transfer onto sheet pan with parchment paper.
9. Brush top with egg wash.
10. Sprinkle with asiago cheese.
11. Cut 3 vent holes ½ in length on top of bread.
12. Bake at 350 F degrees for 18 minutes or until golden brown.
13. Cool on rack. Wrap individually and refrigerate.
14. For service slice into 1 ½ inch slices.
15. Heat for 3-5 minutes in line oven on 450 degrees.
16. Serve on steak plate, sprinkle with grated parmesan and parsley.
17. Serve with 2 oz marinara.