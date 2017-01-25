Gov’t agencies take action on social media use

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says certain government agencies are taking action to address the “inappropriate” use of social media.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer addressed an incident at the Defense Department in which tweets were sent from the department’s official account that suggested underhanded criticism of President Donald Trump’s policies.

Spicer said an “unauthorized user” had an old password and logged into the Twitter account from the San Francisco office, then tweeted “inappropriate things that were in violation of their policy.”

He also cited an incident last year at the Environmental Protection Agency, saying both agencies are going to take action.

E-mails sent to EPA staff and reviewed by The Associated Press detailed specific prohibitions banning press releases, blog updates or posts to the agency’s social media accounts as part of a push by the Trump administration to institute a media blackout.