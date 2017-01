Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain will switch over to snow after 2:00 p.m. today, possibly causing some slick and slippery conditions for the evening commute. Some areas north of the Quad Cities will receive 1-2 inches of snow. For most of us, this will be a situation that makes the ground white, but doesn't give us enough to use those new Christmas sleds.

Snow will wrap up shortly after midnight Thursday morning with cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen