Dozen area nonprofits benefit from Rotary Club’s ‘Lobsterfest’ fundraiser

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf Rotary Club awarded about $20,000 to local charities on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Winners included the Family Museum, Hand in Hand, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley.

Much of the money was raised through the Rotary Club's Lobsterfest fundraiser over the summer.

"There are a lot of deserving projects out there so that's why we want to continue with Lobsterfest and continue to do this on an annual basis," said Jeff Hassel, Bettendorf Rotary President.

A dozen nonprofits received grants today. Each was awarded up to $2,000.