Doomsday Clock could be moved to just two minutes to midnight

As of today, the “Doomsday Clock,” a symbolic clock that symbolizes our proximity to a global catastrophe, sits at three minutes to midnight. Midnight is the symbolic time that the world could be set into a nuclear war. The clock’s minute hand hasn’t been moved closer to midnight since early 2015.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists will hold a live news conference on Thursday January 26th to announce whether the minute hand will be adjusted. It is believed that the minute hand will move closer to midnight due to many world factors, including United States-Russia relations, North Korean ambitions, the Iran Nuclear Deal, and the uncertain fate of climate solutions. Also of note are President Donald Trump’s comments on nuclear arms and climate issues.

According to a news advisory from The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, the announcement will be made at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday January 26, 2017 after a decision by the Board of Sponsors, which includes 15 Nobel Laureates.

The announcement will be available to watch live.