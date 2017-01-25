Death investigated by East Moline police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A car sitting in flooded fields in rural East Moline has been towed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The area where the vehicle was found is just east of the I-80/I-88 interstate exchange on Illinois Route 2.

Police on scene gave WQAD reporter Jenna Morton little information this afternoon, but confirmed that they are investigating a death. Although they have identified the remains, police are not releasing that information at this time.

East Moline police is investigating, we will continue to update as more information becomes available.