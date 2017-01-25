Death investigated by East Moline police

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A car sitting in flooded fields in rural East Moline has been towed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The area where the vehicle was found is just east of the I-80/I-88 interstate exchange on Illinois Route 2.
Police on scene gave WQAD reporter Jenna Morton little information this afternoon, but confirmed that they are investigating a death. Although they have identified the remains, police are not releasing that information at this time.
East Moline police is investigating, we will continue to update as more information becomes available.
41.500867 -90.444298