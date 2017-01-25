× Crews respond to collapse at Linwood Mining

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police and emergency crews were dispatched to Linwood Mining and Minerals Corp. in Davenport around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, for a roof collapse. It’s possible that someone was stuck inside the mine, but authorities were unable to confirm.

The mine was closed while emergency crews responded to the call.

Linwood Mining is an active limestone mine in Davenport near Buffalo and has been in service since the 1960s.

