Two $1 million lottery tickets – one in Illinois, one in Wisconsin – remain unclaimed

MADISON, Wisc. (WTMJ) — An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $1 million is set to expire in less than two weeks.

Wisconsin Lottery officials are encouraging players who purchased Powerball tickets in Madison last summer to check their tickets.

“One lucky player holding a ticket worth $1 million has yet to come forward,” said Casey Langan, Wisconsin

Lottery spokesman.

A ticket sold for the August 6, 2016 Powerball drawing is worth $1 million. It matched five of the first five

numbers drawn, but not the Powerball.

“The unclaimed Powerball ticket was sold at Kelley’s Market, also known as Aberg Avenue Mobil, at 2601

Shopko Drive on Madison’s east side,” Langan said.

Once lottery numbers are drawn, winners have 180 days to claim their prize. To meet that deadline, the missing

Madison ticket must be claimed at the Wisconsin Lottery’s headquarters at 2135 Rimrock Road in Madison, by

4 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2017.

“If the ticket is not redeemed by the deadline, the $1 million will be returned to Wisconsinites in the form of

property tax relief,” Langan said.

The winning numbers from the August 6, 2016 drawing were 20, 33, 36, 47 and 52 with a Powerball of 12. The

Power Play number was 3.

There is also an outstanding $1 million Illinois lottery ticket from Ogle County waiting to be redeemed.

The Citgo Gas at 406 E. Third St. in Leaf River sold the winning $1 million Lucky Day Lotto ticket for Monday, Jan. 23’s midday drawing, but the winner had not yet come forward, the Illinois Lottery said in a news release.

The winning numbers: 3-4-7-10-36. The retailer will receive $10,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.