Sterling school board to consider building a multi-use addition

STERLING, Illinois — A multi-million dollar addition that would house sporting events and other activities has been proposed at Challand Middle School, according to a report by Sauk Valley.

On Wednesday, January 25, 2017, the Sterling school board is expected to vote on whether or not to proceed with the potentially $12 million project, Sauk Valley reported.

According to the report, the 42,000 square-foot addition would be set on the east side of the middle school. It would house four basketball/volleyball courts, an orchestra room, and a chorus room.

Funds for the project would come from alternate revenue bonds and general obligation bonds from Fiscal Year 2018, said the report.

As for property taxes, Superintendent Tad Everett said they won’t go up, Sauk Valley reported. That’s partly because of a $333,333 property tax abatement that was approved in December and a projected increase in property value.

“We only were willing to do those things in our facility plan if it did not increase property taxes,” Everett said.

If plans move forward, construction could begin as early as July 2017.