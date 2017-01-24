Red panda named Sunny escapes enclosure at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia Zoo officials are looking for Sunny, a 19-month-old red panda, who was last seen Monday at 5 p.m., according to WTKR.

The red panda was not in her enclosure Tuesday morning and crews began a thorough search of zoo grounds, according to the Virginia Zoo.

Zoo staff is hopeful that Sunny is still on zoo grounds.

According to the zoo, red pandas are generally not considered aggressive animals, but like any wild animal their behavior can be unpredictable and you should not try to touch, feed, or capture Sunny yourself.

Red pandas are reddish-brown in color, with thick fur and a long tail, and similar in size to a raccoon. They can be seen on the ground, but typically are found in trees.

Sunny has been living at the Virginia Zoo since May 2016 when she came from Front Royal, the Smithsonian’s Conservation Biology Institute.

Anyone who sees Sunny is asked to call or text the Virginia Zoo hotline at 757-777-7899.