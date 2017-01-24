× Light snowfall still expected in the next 24 hours

Plenty of changes will be expected in the next 24 hours as the mild weather of late will be replaced by some rain mixing then changing over to some bursts of snow. Throw in a brisk wind from time to time and you’ll know winter has returned.

Temperatures tonight will hold steady around the mid to upper 30s as a few rain showers will try to develop.

The rain will mix with and then change over to some snow as we head toward the evening hours. Some minor accumulations are expected but only on grassy surfaces.

Roadways look more wet than anything in the local area as temperatures will remain just above freezing.

More snow showers along with a brisk wind from time to time will be expected for the next few days. Temperatures will cold but not terribly as highs will be at or just below freezing.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here