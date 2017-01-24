Davenport North improves to 10-1 in the MAC with a 64-57 win over 9-2 Bettendorf.
Lady Wildcats best Bettendorf
-
Bettendorf cruises to win over Davenport North
-
Bettendorf boys edge North Scott
-
Bettendorf opens MAC play with win
-
Bettendorf girls leave The Pit still perfect in MAC
-
Bettendorf man sentenced on child pornography charges
-
-
Score Sunday: Iowa HS Football Playoff Preview
-
U.T. boys best Davenport North
-
Davenport, Bettendorf help with storm debris pickup
-
North tabbed preseason favorites at MAC banquet
-
Davenport North girls ready to defend MAC title
-
-
Lady Wildcats race past U.T.
-
Former business manager serving prison sentence for bribing City of Bettendorf worker
-
Davenport North runs away with win