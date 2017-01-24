× Iowa teen missing, driver in jail on drug charges after crash into river

DENISON, Iowa (AP) — The search for a 15-year-old Denison girl continues after she was apparently swept away by the current of the Boyer River after a car she was riding in crashed into the river last Thursday morning.

The driver of the car, 25-year-old Ramon Hernandez of Denison, is in the Crawford County jail on charges of drug distribution to minors, marijuana possession, reckless driving, driving under suspension, and failure to maintain control.

He is accused of giving four teenagers marijuana about 10 p.m. last Wednesday at his house.

The Daily Times Herald in Carroll reports he was driving around with the teenagers in a car when he crashed at around 3 a.m. Thursday into the river.

All but 15-year-old Yoana Acosta escaped the car and the waist-deep water.